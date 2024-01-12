DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Apparel Indie Sleaze Night

The Garrison
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
PartyToronto
From CA$16.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Apparel 🪩 January 12 at The Garrison. Let’s get sleazy.

A collaboration event by Pure Camp x Dream Delivery

A curated night of nostalgic Indie Sleaze fashion & music. Come dance to electro, house, indie, and nu-rave cult hits 💫 with sounds provided by...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Pure Camp x Dream Delivery
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open9:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.