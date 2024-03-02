DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Donut Jam 003: Artist TBC

Staffordshire St
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for DONUT JAM - where London’s finest musicians are invited to perform in the round.

During the night we will be hearing a set from an artist TBC.

The space will be drenched in delicious visual sprinkles by Dhona Lumiere, providing responsive and...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Staffordshire St.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Staffordshire St

49 Staffordshire Street, Peckham, London, SE15 5TJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.