Top track

Chanceko - Terrasse, Vin blanc (feat. Josman)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chanceko

IBOAT
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sauce Prod. présente CHANCEKO en concert à l'IBOAT le 20/03/2024 !

Les moins de 16 ans doivent être accompagnés
Présenté par SAUCE PROD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chanceko

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open8:00 pm

