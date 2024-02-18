DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trio Klein

Conway Hall
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Trio Klein, renowned for their innovative programming, return to Conway Hall in a programme that re-imagines music of the 80s - pairing bold arrangements of John Adams's Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986) and Duran Duran's Rio (1982) with trios by Sofia...

This is an all ages event. Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Conway Hall.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Conway Hall

25 Red Lion Square Holborn, London WC1R 4RL UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.