Top track

Massive Attack - Teardrop

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Daddy G

Deposito Pontecorvo
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:30 pm
DJPisa
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Massive Attack - Teardrop
Got a code?

About

Tra i padri spirituali del trip hop, Grant Marshall in arte Daddy G ha avviato la sua carriera nella Bristol d’inizio anni Ottanta co-fondando il Wild Bunch Sound System, collettivo da cui sarebbe poi nata una delle band più importanti dell’ultimo trentenn...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale "Pontecorvo" APS.

Lineup

Daddy G

Venue

Deposito Pontecorvo

Via Giosuè Carducci 13, 56017 San Giuliano Terme provincia di Pisa, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.