María Ruiz - Abrazo

Super Pop Madriz con María Ruiz

Sala Vesta
Thu, 21 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
Free

María Ruiz - Abrazo
About

¡Madriz!

Vuelve a los kioscos la SúperPop; tu cita mensual de canciones.

Maquinitas, vocoders y actitud pop para esta electro jam; sitio seguro y con onda para que cantes todos los guilty pleasures que no te atreves.

Banda de lujo para esta reedición de...

Este es un evento 16+.
Organizado por Vesta
Lineup

María Ruiz

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

