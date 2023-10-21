Top track

Carlota Mad - + autoestima

Carlota Mad

Gorila
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsZaragoza
€14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO

Carlota Mad presenta su EP 'manual de autoayuda Vol. II' en acústico en Zaragoza.

Carlota abre su alma con su EP, que es como un diario personal, para que todos puedan disfrutar y conectarse a través de sus melodías contagiosa Read more

Organizado por Gorila.

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

