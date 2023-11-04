Top track

Gnome - Ammonite

Gnome + High On Wheels + Qilin

Supersonic
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Hello les fans de stoner, Mars Red Sky, Black Sabbath & Kadavar, on vous donne rdv ce samedi-ci au Supersonic !

GNOME
(Rock - Polderrecords - Antwerp, BEL)
HIGH ON WHEELS
(Stoner desert rock - Klonosphere - Paris/Lyon, FR)
QILIN
(Stoner doom - P

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Qilin, High On Wheels, Gnome

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

