Each Moment Like the First

James Holden + Guest

Petit Bain
Sun, 19 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

James Holden est un musicien électronique et un bricoleur qui a porté de nombreuses casquettes au cours de ses vingt ans de carrière musicale : producteur, remixeur, DJ, patron de label, maestro du synthé, chef de groupe, ingénieur de mixage, développeur d Read more

Présenté par Petit Bain.

James Holden

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

