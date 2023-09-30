Top track

Festival DUE GIORNI - Giorno 1

Spazio Teatro 89
Sat, 30 Sept, 4:00 pm
GigsMilano
€27.50

About

(Una specie di festival)

30 Settembre & 1 Ottobre

Spazio Teatro 89

via Fratelli Zoia 89, Milano

Una cosa bella organizzata da Spazio Teatro 89 e Volume

Oggi suonano:

LIQUAMI / MOVIE STAR JUNKIES / KRANO / BRENTI ORCHESTRA

Chi c'è a fare altro?

Presentato da Spazio Teatro 89 e Volume Dischi e Libri

Lineup

Movie Star Junkies, Krano

Venue

Spazio Teatro 89

Via Fratelli Zoia 89, 20153 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open4:00 pm

