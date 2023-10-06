Top track

Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage, Moon By Moon

Comet Ping Pong
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday, October 6th 2023
Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage + Moon By Moon
10pm - $15 ADV / $20 DOS - All Ages

JEFFREY LEWIS & THE VOLTAGE
New York, NY
https://jeffreylewis.bandcamp.com/

One of the most acclaimed and well-known musicians associated with Read more

Lineup

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

