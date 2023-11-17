Top track

Papa Sooma

NITSA: Red Axes live

SALA APOLO
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:59 pm
DJBarcelona
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

NITSA: Red Axes live

This is an 18+ event

Presented by NITSA CLUB.

Lineup

Red Axes

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

