DEKAPITATOR at KNUCKLEHEAD HOLLYWOOD

Knucklehead Hollywood
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsHollywood
$19.27

About

Charged Noise presents:

Thursday, November 2nd

DEKAPITATOR

Kommand

Civerous

Karst

$17/$20 • 21+

At Knucklehead Hollywood

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Charged Noise.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Dekapitator, Kommand, Civerous and 1 more

Venue

Knucklehead Hollywood

6202 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

