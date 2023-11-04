Top track

Delos

Desert Hearts New York | Gray Area

Knockdown Center
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The rain stopped us in September, but NOTHING will stop us from PEACE . LOVE . TECHNO on November 4th with the WHOLE Desert Hearts crew + Eskuche!

Desert Hearts has grown to symbolize the best in house and techno, celebrating love, life, and music, its et Read more

Gray Area

Lineup

1
Eskuche, Mikey Lion, Marbs and 1 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

