Majesty

Apashe

KOKO
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.72

Event information

The Belgian-born Apashe, now living in Canada, is an artist known for his genre-bending approach to electronic music. He combines the purity of his symphonic orchestral compositions with the rawness of electronic music and hints of hip-hop and bass, creati Read more

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Apashe

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

