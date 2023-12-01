DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drayton Farley

Mahall's
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsCleveland
$21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Drayton Farley LIVE in Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's.

Doors @ 7:00pm

Show @ 8:00pm

Alabama native Drayton Farley has as honest a voice as you're likely to hear in

this burgeoning scene of country, folk, roots, and Americana music we're all

wrapped up in. W...

Presented by Mahall's.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Drayton Farley

Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

