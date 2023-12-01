DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Drayton Farley LIVE in Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's.
Doors @ 7:00pm
Show @ 8:00pm
Alabama native Drayton Farley has as honest a voice as you're likely to hear in
this burgeoning scene of country, folk, roots, and Americana music we're all
wrapped up in. W...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.