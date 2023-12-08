Top track

Strawberry Milkshake

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SOFY

The Y Theatre
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeicester
£11.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Strawberry Milkshake
Got a code?

About

This is a 16+ event.

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

SOFY

Venue

The Y Theatre

East St, Leicester LE1 6EY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.