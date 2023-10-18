Top track

Aircooled - Hyperproductiv!

Aircooled

The Shacklewell Arms
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Aircooled are Justin Welch (Elastica, Piroshka, Jesus & Mary Chain), Oliver Cherer, Riz Maslen (Neotropic) and Katharine Wallinger (The Wedding Present, Viv Albertine). Formed during the last lockdowns of this decade, the album was recorded by the band in

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Aircooled

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

