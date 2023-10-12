Top track

Nebula - Full Throttle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nebula live in London plus Josiah & DVDE

Boston Music Room
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nebula - Full Throttle
Got a code?

About

Desertscene proudly presents NEBULA. The psychedelic space rock travellers return to London 13/10/23. NEBULA creates pure guitar-driven, conscious expanding rock for the 21st century. They are a culmination of their rock forbearers such as Jimi Hendrix, MC Read more

Presented by Desertscene.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

DVDE, Josiah, Nebula

Venue

Boston Music Room

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.