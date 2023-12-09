Top track

Linda Smith & Nancy Andrews - A Passing Cloud

UTR 20th birthday - Linda Smith & Nancy Andrews

Cafe OTO
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Upset The Rhythm presents their 20th birthday party with…

LINDA SMITH & NANCY ANDREWS shared a big house in Baltimore in 1983 with a continuously revolving cast of artists and musicians. It was there the like-minded artists formed their first band, Cerami...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Russell Walker, Rattle, Linda Smith

Venue

Cafe OTO

18-22 Ashwin St, London E8 3DL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

