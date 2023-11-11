Top track

The Silhouettes Project - For South

The Silhouettes Project

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £19.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event is part of EFG London Jazz Festival 2023, the capital’s biggest pan-city music festival, taking place annually in November, which has long been acclaimed for showcasing a heady mix of talent from around the world. Widely acknowledged for delive***...

Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.

Lineup

The Silhouettes Project

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

