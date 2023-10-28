Top track

Camden Rocks Halloween Bonanza - Part 2

The Underworld
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Descend down into the depths of The Underworld this Halloween, for the annual haunted, rockin' & sell-out event, hosted by Camden Town's biggest weekly rock & indie night; Camden Rocks Club. Split over two days, for double the madness, with extended openin Read more

Presented by Camden Rocks Club Ltd.

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
500 capacity
