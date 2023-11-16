Top track

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Fallacy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Antony Szmierek

YES The Pink Room
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£15.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Fallacy
Got a code?

About

Now Wave presents:

Antony Szmierek.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Now Wave.

Lineup

Antony Szmierek

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.