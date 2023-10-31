Top track

I Luv the Valley OH!

Xiu Xiu w/ The Marshmallow Ghosts, Kid Dakota (Graveface Records’ 20th Anniversary)

Sleeping Village
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$30 Adv, $35 Dos + Fees | 21+

This is a record of halves. Angela Seo sings on half of the record. Jamie Stewart sings on half of the record. Half of the songs are experimental industrial. Half of the songs are experimental modern classical. Half of it is...

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

