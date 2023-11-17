Top track

Sammy Virji - Find My Way Home

Sammy Virji – Isn’t It ‘23 – London

EartH
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£31.11

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall | Last entry 1am

It’s Sammy Virji Isn’t It!

Leading the charge across the globe, Sammy Virji has become one of the most dominant names to come out of the UK’s booming garage scene. This year alone he’s sold out a Read more

Presented by Louder.

Lineup

Sammy Virji

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK

Doors open10:00 pm

