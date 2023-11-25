Top track

Nina Kraviz - Ghetto Kraviz - Original Mix

Stranger Than x Teksupport; Nina Kraviz

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From $45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

We're excited to collaborate with Teksupport for another unique event as we welcome back Nina Kraviz on Nov 25th.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Stranger Than & Teksupport
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Nina Kraviz

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)

Los Angeles, California 90065, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

