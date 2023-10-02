Top track

Shamir + Jenny's Dancing + Blastfem

Supersonic
Mon, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Ambiance Years & Years, OutKast & Grace Jones au rendez-vous !

SHAMIR
(Indie rock - Philadelphia, USA)
JENNY'S DANCING
(Garage punk - Antony, FR)
BLASTFEM
(Rock alternatif - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Shamir

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

