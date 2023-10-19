DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lady Apple Tree

Genghis Cohen
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Lady Apple Tree

10/19/2023 at Genghis Cohen

Lady Apple Tree is the solo project of Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Haylie Hostetter. Following the release of standalone single "Didn't Want to Have to Do It" (originally by The Lo Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lady Apple Tree, Franky Fox

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

