DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sid The Cat Presents
Lady Apple Tree
10/19/2023 at Genghis Cohen
Lady Apple Tree is the solo project of Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Haylie Hostetter. Following the release of standalone single "Didn't Want to Have to Do It" (originally by The Lo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.