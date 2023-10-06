Top track

For My Ladies

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yussef Dayes

SWX
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£35.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

For My Ladies
Got a code?

Event information

Metropolis Music presents Yussef Dayes

This is a 14+ event. Under 16's with an adult.

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Yussef Dayes

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.