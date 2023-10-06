Top track

Red Hot Sand

Got a code?

Flat Worms Record Release Show

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Flat Worms Record Release Show

W/ QWOS, Shannon Lay

10/6/2023 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

Inside Show.

Hitting flat and hard with their bass-drums-guitar and vocals alignment, Flat Worms use a buzzing combo of blunt force and s Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Flat Worms, Shannon Lay

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

