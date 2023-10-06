DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sid The Cat Presents
Flat Worms Record Release Show
W/ QWOS, Shannon Lay
10/6/2023 at Permanent Records Roadhouse
Inside Show.
Hitting flat and hard with their bass-drums-guitar and vocals alignment, Flat Worms use a buzzing combo of blunt force and s
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.