Vera Fauna

LA FÁBRICA DE CHOCOLATE (VIGO)
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
Vigo
€16.50

About

La libertad es confundida muchas veces con la ausencia de normas a las que obedecer. Vera Fauna parece haber interpretado este concepto como el acto de generar unas reglas propias, siendo conscientes de que estas vienen de algún sitio. Defienden un sonido Read more

Organizado por Ernie Records y AIE

Lineup

Vera Fauna

Venue

LA FÁBRICA DE CHOCOLATE (VIGO)

Rúa Rogelio Abalde, 22, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

