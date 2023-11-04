Top track

Inhaler - My Honest Face

Inhaler

Troxy
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Take a deep breath for Irish rockers Inhaler, performing here at Troxy on 04th November!

The band consists of vocalist/guitarist Elijah Hewson (son of U2 frontman Bono), bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon.The band we Read more

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Inhaler

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

