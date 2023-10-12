DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il festival bolognese arriva al 2023 più in forma che mai: la prima ondata di annunci parla di artisti di altissimo livello, da autentiche leggende ad artisti in grado di definire i suoni ed i confini etico-estetici della contemporaneità. Appuntamento dal
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.