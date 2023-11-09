Top track

Ritt Momney

El Club Detroit
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$28.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sunny Boy
About

Ritt Momney is the solo project of Jack Rutter, a Salt Lake City-based indie singer/songwriter whose musical style varies between lonesome indie pop, lo-fi folk, and bright synth pop. After gaining traction with his self-released 2019 debut album, he issue Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Slaps, Ritt Momney

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

