Psyched! Radio Presents:
Psyched! Fest 2023
Margaritas Podridas
Chokecherry
Necking
Las Pijamas
Buzzed Lightbeer
DJ set by Ginger
Visuals by Zachary Rodell
Tickets $25 / $30
Doors 6pm Music 7pm
This is a 21+ event
