Psyched! Fest 2023

Kilowatt
Sat, 28 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

No Quiero ser Madre
About

Psyched! Radio Presents:

Psyched! Fest 2023

Margaritas Podridas

Chokecherry

Necking

Las Pijamas

Buzzed Lightbeer

DJ set by Ginger

Visuals by Zachary Rodell

Tickets $25 / $30

Doors 6pm Music 7pm

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Psyched! Radio

Lineup

Margaritas Podridas, Chokecherry, Acid Tongue

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

