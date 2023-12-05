DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
After earning a #5 chart position in the UK Official Albums Chart and widespread critical acclaim for their self-titled debut album, Far From Saints today announce details of their first full UK headline tour alongside the release of the new single ‘Let Th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs