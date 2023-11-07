Top track

Glue Trip - Elbow Pain

Glue Trip

Supersonic Records
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

LE CONCERT DE GLUE TRIP INITIALEMENT PRÉVU AU SUPERSONIC CLUB EST EXCEPTIONNELLEMENT DÉPLACÉ AU SUPERSONIC RECORDS, DANS LA MÊME RUE

GLUE TRIP
(Pop psychédélique - João Pessoa, BRA)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Glue Trip

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

