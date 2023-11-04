DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sankeys London: Fire In The Sky

Studio 338
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get ready for our legendary annual ‘Fire In The Sky’ fireworks night special.

On Saturday, November 4th, we take the tradition of Fireworks Night to a whole new level and paint a pyro masterpiece in the night sky above the glass-roofed terrace of Studio 3 Read more

Presented by Studio 338.

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.