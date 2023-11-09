Top track

Derek Forbes: Unplugged + Book Signing

Rough Trade West
Thu, 9 Nov, 6:00 pm
London
£26.84

About

Rough Trade West is very excited to present an in-store unplugged performance and book signing from Derek Forbes. This unique event celebrates the release of his new book 'A Very Simple Mind' released on November 9th.

Derek will be joined by a guest host Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Derek Forbes

Venue

Rough Trade West

Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
40 capacity

