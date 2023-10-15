Top track

Love Again

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Meltt w/ Guy Blakeslee

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Love Again
Got a code?

About

Life cycles through birth, death, and rebirth. Flames reduce objects to dust only for the wind to sweep them into the ether in another eternal form altogether. Meltt’s music resembles this natural sequence. The hum of distorted guitars dissolves into brigh Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Meltt, Guy Blakeslee

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.