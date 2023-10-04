Top track

Tigercub - Beauty

Tigercub w/ The Props, Crossing I's Dotting T's

Soda Bar
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$19.06

Tigercub - Beauty
About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID.

Tigercub have firmly displayed their ability to lacerate the surface with ease with thundering "I.W.G.F.U.", the band's first new material since their second album "As Blue As Indigo" landed at the start of summer. Produce Read more

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Tigercub, Crossing I's Dotting T's

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

