WESTEND presetned by Royale

Royale Boston
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJBoston
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

WESTEND brings his Trace Amounts tour to Royale with special guest Max Styler.

VIP Tables Text/Call TJ at 617-784-0644!

Management has the right to refuse entry. 21+ valid ID required.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Royale Boston.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Westend, Max Styler

Venue

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

