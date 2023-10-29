Top track

Cindy Lee & Freak Heat Waves @ Static Age Records

Static Age Records
Sun, 29 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cindy Lee -- is a Durham, North Carolina-based songwriter, performer, and recording artist known worldwide as one of the last great torch singers and as a living guitar legend. A transient drag queen and dangerous drifter hellbent on corrupting the youth o Read more

Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

Cindy Lee

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
65 capacity

