School Disco + Support

The Prince Albert
Wed, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£7.14

About

School Disco was formed in 2016 by Rory Lethbridge, Troy Holt, and Laur Underwood. Starting out the band relentlessly played Plymouth venues The Underground and The Junction which helped them forge their raw psych sound and DIY ethos. In late 2019 they rel Read more

Presented by Acid Box.

Lineup

School Disco, Outback, Numskull

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

