DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
School Disco was formed in 2016 by Rory Lethbridge, Troy Holt, and Laur Underwood. Starting out the band relentlessly played Plymouth venues The Underground and The Junction which helped them forge their raw psych sound and DIY ethos. In late 2019 they rel
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.