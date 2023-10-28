Top track

Imperial Age - In the Center of the Earth

IMPERIAL AGE

The Dome
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

Lost Worlds Unleashed Tour 2023

IMPERIAL AGE

plus supports

After being endorsed by Arts Council England as “Exceptional Talents”, relocating to the UK and becoming Britain’s biggest Symphonic Metal band, IMPERIAL AG Read more

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Imperial Age

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

