This Will Destroy You + The Ocean

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€32.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THIS WILL DESTROY YOU est un groupe américain de Post-Rock formé en 2005. Leurs œuvres sont de longues pièces instrumentales atmosphériques comportant des couches de guitares chargées d'effets et un usage intensif de la dynamique.

Présenté par Garmonbozia

Lineup

This Will Destroy You, The Ocean

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

