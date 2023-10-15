Top track

Ensiferum - Token of Time

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pain + Ensiferum + Eleine + RYUJIN

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Sun, 15 Oct, 5:30 pm
GigsParis
€35.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ensiferum - Token of Time
Got a code?

About

Après six ans d'attente, l’inimitable Peter Tägtgren est de retour en Europe avec son groupe de Metal Indus PAIN ! Pour l’occasion, il sera accompagné par le quintette finlandais de Folk Metal ENSIFERUM sur l'incroyable affiche de la tournée "I AM" qui les Read more

Présenté par Garmonbozia

Lineup

1
Pain, Ensiferum, Eleine and 1 more

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.