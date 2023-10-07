Top track

Maúlla

Boiler Room: Mexico City | Oct 7

Pino 577, Arenal, Azcapotzalco, 02980 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJMexico City
$51.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CDMX, let’s go! We’re adding another show to our city takeover — expect similar levels of heat, with a sprinkle of Latin Club.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Boiler Room USA.

Lineup

4
Cachirula, Cachirula, Dinamarca and 4 more

Doors open10:00 pm

