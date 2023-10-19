DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Since his techno-folk pioneering Timbuk3 days, Pat MacDonald has been tinkering in relative obscurity. His one-man electro-blues experiments of the late ‘90s/early 2000s led to the Lowebow-driven proto-rock of Purgatory Hill. Life-threatening illness in 20
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.