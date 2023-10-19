Top track

Pat MacDonald (from Timbuk3) w/ Caitlin Cannon

The Eighth Room
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
$19.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since his techno-folk pioneering Timbuk3 days, Pat MacDonald has been tinkering in relative obscurity. His one-man electro-blues experiments of the late ‘90s/early 2000s led to the Lowebow-driven proto-rock of Purgatory Hill. Life-threatening illness in 20 Read more

Presented by The Eighth Room.

Lineup

Caitlin Cannon, Pat MacDonald

Venue

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

