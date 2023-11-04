Top track

Rosin de Palo - Mákina de Churros

Rosin de Palo + The Recalls

Stereo
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsLogroño
€12.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rosin de Palo presenta la gira de su último trabajo, "Abloke".
Continúan con el mismo estilo electrónico y experimental que les define y además, esta vez se une la rumba y tecno.
Entienden la música y la vida como juego performativo. Las fronteras entr

Organizado por All Nighters.

Venue

Stereo

Calle Marqués De San Nicolás 104, 26001 Logroño, La Rioja, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

